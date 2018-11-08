Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 2,742 Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $99.79 and a one year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

