Pitcairn Co. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,840,000 after acquiring an additional 192,133 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 64,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Shares of HON stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

