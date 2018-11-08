Pitcairn Co. Takes $403,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (X)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 131.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 364,000.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $143,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

