PitisCoin (PTS) Price Reaches $0.0014

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, PitisCoin has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PitisCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. PitisCoin has a total market cap of $221,513.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016693 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00058621 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PitisCoin Token Profile

PTS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,355,646 tokens. PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin.

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PitisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

