Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

