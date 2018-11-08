PJT Partners (PJT) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PJT Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $62.00 target price on PJT Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of PJT opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $61.18.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.14 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,851,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 816,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 235,094 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 539,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

