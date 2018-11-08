Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,024,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,264,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 123.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,160,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.43% of Platinum Group Metals worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Shares Up 5.3%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/platinum-group-metals-plg-shares-up-5-3.html.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The company's key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.