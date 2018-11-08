Plexus Corp. (PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,732. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $771.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Plexus by 34,804.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 7.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Plexus by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Plexus by 8.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

