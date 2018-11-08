Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $54,223.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,565.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Plug Power by 183.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 387.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $266,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Plug Power by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 66.16% and a negative return on equity of 108.78%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

