Plus500 (PLUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note released on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Plus500 from GBX 1,880 ($24.57) to GBX 2,690 ($35.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,313 ($17.16) on Monday. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 414.79 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.56), for a total value of £135,225 ($176,695.41). Also, insider Gal Haber sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £18,600,000 ($24,304,194.43).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

