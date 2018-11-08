Pollard Banknote (PBL) Price Target Increased to C$27.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have an average rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

PBL traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.29. 4,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.71. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$13.50 and a 52 week high of C$27.75.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.09000005360656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Brock Young bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and charitable gaming products and services worldwide. The company offers instant tickets and lottery services, including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, interactive gaming, Social Instants, retail management services, and vending machines, including charitable game systems and tickets under the brand name of Diamond Game.

