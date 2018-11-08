Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) has been assigned a $30.00 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 1,837,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,546. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 1,503.29%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $10,077,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 137,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,462,460.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,174,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,428,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,280,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,257 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,253,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 424,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,166,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 96,777 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

