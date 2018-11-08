Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Stake Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Power Integrations by 42.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,492,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.96. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,984 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $143,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $457,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,561 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

