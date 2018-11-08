Prairie Mining (PDZ) Shares Down 16.4%

Prairie Mining Ltd (LON:PDZ) shares fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 172,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 441,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates the Jan Karski Mine and the Debiensko Hard Coking Coal Project in Poland. The company was formerly known as Prairie Downs Metals Limited and changed its name to Prairie Mining Limited in June 2014.

