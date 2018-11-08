Prana Biotechnology (PRAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Shares of Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Prana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.07.

About Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN)

Prana Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the development of therapy treatment for neurodegenerative disease. It includes research and development of treatments for Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

