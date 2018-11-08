Praxair (PX) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Praxair (NYSE:PX) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Praxair earned a news sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

NYSE PX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.50. 57,375,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,340. Praxair has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

