Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

PBH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. 3,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,172. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 173,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

