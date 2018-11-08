Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica has a 12-month low of $88.65 and a 12-month high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $484.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.87 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $38,361.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,833.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $361,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,460.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,964 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

