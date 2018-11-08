Primoris Services (PRIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 2,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,090. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $18,226,575.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,946,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,633,778.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,786 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,441,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after buying an additional 212,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,235,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,721,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,268,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRIM. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

