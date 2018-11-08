Primoris Services (PRIM) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. Primoris Services also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 10,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,090. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $297,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $200,111.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 734,833 shares of company stock worth $18,475,786. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

