Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,487,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,890,000 after acquiring an additional 361,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,290,000 after acquiring an additional 987,698 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,998,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,070,000 after acquiring an additional 308,154 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total transaction of $614,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $2,234,796.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,278,365.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 945 shares of company stock valued at $112,226 and have sold 302,275 shares valued at $35,696,533. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

