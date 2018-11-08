Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 18,067 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 119.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $122.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $125.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

