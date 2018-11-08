Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Trimmed by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $161,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,519.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $233,718.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,477 shares of company stock worth $6,125,522. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

