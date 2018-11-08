Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$62.97” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,878. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/prologis-inc-pld-shares-bought-by-cadence-capital-management-llc.html.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.