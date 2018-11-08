PROS (PRO) and Cicero (CICN) Head to Head Comparison

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROS and Cicero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $168.82 million 7.38 -$77.92 million ($1.53) -21.91 Cicero $1.31 million 1.27 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Cicero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROS and Cicero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 1 5 1 3.00 Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.30%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than Cicero.

Risk and Volatility

PROS has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cicero has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -35.89% N/A -13.10% Cicero -249.94% N/A -685.23%

Summary

PROS beats Cicero on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc., a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution. It also provides RevenuePRO solutions that offer a set of integrated software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of RevenuePRO Passenger Revenue Management, RevenuePRO Group Sales Optimizer, RevenuePRO Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, RevenuePRO Shopping, and RevenuePRO Merchandising. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support; and strategic services, including discovery and insight consulting services, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It serves manufacturing, distribution, and services industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

