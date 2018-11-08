Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Cfra

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by stock analysts at Cfra in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.95 ($32.49).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded down €2.89 ($3.36) during trading on Thursday, hitting €17.75 ($20.64). 9,070,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 52-week high of €41.77 ($48.57).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.