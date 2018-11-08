Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.63 ($33.29).

Shares of PSM opened at €17.27 ($20.08) on Monday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a fifty-two week high of €41.77 ($48.57).

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

