Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 203.91% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 43 – 45. We are initiating coverage of Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) with an Overweight rating and a 12- month price target of $21/share. Proteostasis is developing CFTR modulators for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company has a number of ongoing Phase 2 studies evaluating doublet and triplet proprietary drug combinations, with further studies assessing the drugs as add-on therapies to standard of care. In our view, cystic fibrosis is a well-understood disease that has received a magnitude of support from multiple CF foundations. We believe Vertex (Rated OW by Alethia Young) has ignited the engine with establishing proof of concept of this drug class, with three approved drugs.””

PTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of PTI opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -3.25.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 1,086.77%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

