ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

NYSE USB opened at $52.58 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

