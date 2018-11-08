ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $64.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $71.23.

WARNING: “ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/provise-management-group-llc-takes-position-in-spdr-sp-600-small-capvalue-etf-slyv.html.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.