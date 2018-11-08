Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Position in Lear Co. (LEA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 250.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $140.03 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

