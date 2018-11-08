Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72,260 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,009,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 43,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $132.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

NYSE LOW opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

