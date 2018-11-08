Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,620 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,112.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,559,000 after buying an additional 141,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,795,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $170.36 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $151.58 and a 52 week high of $198.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

