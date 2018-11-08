PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,213. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.21.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

