Pure Cycle Co. (PCYO) Holdings Trimmed by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCYO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 12.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It provides water production, storage, treatment, retail distribution systems bulk transmission, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services.

