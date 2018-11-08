Pyxus International (PYX) and Andersons (ANDE) Head to Head Comparison

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) and Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pyxus International does not pay a dividend. Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andersons has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pyxus International and Andersons’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International $1.85 billion 0.12 $52.43 million N/A N/A Andersons $3.69 billion 0.25 $42.51 million $1.15 28.61

Pyxus International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Andersons.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Andersons shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Andersons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pyxus International and Andersons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Andersons 0 2 1 0 2.33

Andersons has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Andersons’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Andersons is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Risk and Volatility

Pyxus International has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andersons has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxus International and Andersons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International 4.53% 4.29% 0.54% Andersons 2.68% 4.92% 1.86%

Summary

Andersons beats Pyxus International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc. and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc. in September 2018. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

