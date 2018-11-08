Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Cut by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.80.

TSE HBM opened at C$6.62 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$112,972.00. Also, insider Adrienne Blazo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 101,600 shares of company stock worth $556,784.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

