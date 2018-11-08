Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

MUSA opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,461,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,179,000 after buying an additional 729,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,548,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 63.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,175,000 after buying an additional 194,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,022,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $28,159,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

