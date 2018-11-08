Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Increased by Analyst

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

ATRS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $547.88 million, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,278,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,640,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 941,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 497,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,453.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 405,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 43,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,573,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Gonella sold 400,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,585,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,330,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,507 shares of company stock worth $1,830,227. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

