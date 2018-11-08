Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy Inc Increased by Analyst (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 132,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.