Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Crawford & Company Reduced by Analyst (CRD.B)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crawford & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $279.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

CRD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $492.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

