Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Issued By DA Davidson

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.