Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

XEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $118.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

XEC stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

