Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Manitowoc in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTW. Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

MTW opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.99 million, a PE ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $44.03.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 699,680 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 46.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 661,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 210,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 197,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

