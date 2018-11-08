Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 31.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $276,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

