Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for CIRCOR International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of CIRCOR International in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on CIRCOR International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $666.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $54.89.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.49 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. CIRCOR International’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 170,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

