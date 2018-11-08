Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.25 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NYSE ELF opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $110,096.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $918,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after purchasing an additional 477,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,444,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,642,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.