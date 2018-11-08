Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Analyst (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.00 and a beta of 2.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $212,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

