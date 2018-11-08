Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Boosted by Analyst

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

PDCE opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.66. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.85) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 994.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,855.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,941 shares of company stock worth $619,665 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

