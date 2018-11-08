QAD Inc. (QADA) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of QAD worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QAD by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in QAD by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QAD by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QAD by 20.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $816.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 1.35.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). QAD had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley started coverage on QAD in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on QAD from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

